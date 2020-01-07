X

fast charging (2020) for Android

By Swift devs Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Swift devs Studio

Your phone discharges too fast, although you are not using it too much?

Try Fast Charging (2020) and charge you mobile faster than normal for Free with this new fast battery charger app you can decrease charging time.

Fast Charging (2020) is an application that provides a great support to your Android device with complete battery information. This amazing app has a great & easy to Use User Interface and brilliant functions that can boost charging speed and increase the battery charging speed .This quick charger app will show the battery level as well as some battery information. It can start charging fast and saving battery life automatically without any action from you. This is a fast battery charger tool for your device. it provides accurate battery status such as health, temperature, voltage, and many more.

We know that smartphones are very important in our daily tasks and in our life in general, and batteries are more important because we can't run our smartphones or tablets if the battery energy is very low and That's why we created our app to boost charging speed for free.

Why do you need to download and install Fast Charging (2020) on your Android device for free instead of other quick charger apps?

Our app is very easy to use and there is no complex process. Just download and install it from PlayStore for Free on your android smartphone or tablet. and start charging you mobile faster than before.

Once you install our app your phone will benefit from the smart and new feature that can boost charging speed very quickly. You will see a big difference between charging your phone with and without Fast Charging (2020).

how ist work ?

1: kill all the process runing in background and stop the apps those take more power

2 stop network like wifi and bleutooth and save more battery power

What are you waiting for? Download Fast Charging (2020) for Free and increase the battery charging speed easily and for free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 83
Downloads Last Week 6
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping