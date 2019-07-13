Let started with fake call from slenderman , to make a scary chat with slenderman and prank your friends with a amazing call video slenderman, fake caller with slenderman is a simple application derectly to adult because is very scary caller and chat with a smpile video call, So just choose your methode to call slenderman, you have 3 option to make chat with scary slenderman (calling voice , live chat, calling video ) and check your contacts to compos numbers of the hero or the scary creepy or scary dolls and grandpa calling.

If you like scary slenderman and horror game like creepy or nun or scary grandpa with granny to scary your friends, Now this app fake call slenderman can you scary your freinds, and make a wonderful surprise to your family, it simple to used.

You have a simple Button Contacts can you make calling voice or live chat or chate video with many scary charaters with his number phone like granny or grandpa, creepy, scary clown, dolls chucki, bendi, and slender ghostit very funny enjoy.

Fake chat and call with slenderman scary is a simple application directed to fans scary horror slenderman and all age, it very easy to used just choose your option calling and create a wonderful discussion chat with slenderman with fake video calling.

How to use Fake Caller Scary Slenderman :

1) Run the application normally

2) Choose your option to make fake call with slenderman

3) You have a simple calling with amazing design for you

4) Can you use live chat or fake call video or scary calling voice

5) Simple question in live chat just choose your question and send it.

6) Fake Video call we are used the Camera to live chat Video wiyh slenderman.

7) Inside chat live we have button Video call and Button calling.

8) Finally Choose your scary hero and call him.

9) Easy To used .

10) Enjoy with this application and make prank scary your friends

WARNING:

This app directed by "Fans" And it's not Official. If we infringe copyright, let us know and will be removed as soon as possible.

Thank You !