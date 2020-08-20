Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

factory balls for Android

By Bart Bonte $1.99

Developer's Description

By Bart Bonte

You might think that working on the assembly line is tedious work, but not if you're manufacturing Factory Balls! Your job in this logic puzzle game is to custom craft each ball to a specific order. You've got all the tools you need to fulfill each order... except the instruction manual.

In each level, you'll see the target design of your ball on the shipping box. Starting from a plain white ball, get to work by clicking the tools you want to use and try to manufacture the correct ball.

For example, the target ball might be orange with white eyes and black pupils, which means you need to use different spectacles to block the paint and create the different patterns. Need to make a beak? Maybe you have to pull a few times with a pair of pliers.

There is no time limit or punishment for making incorrect moves, so you can try several different configurations to feel your way to success.

If you enjoy a cerebral challenge and are keen for a mental workout, you will enjoy Factory Balls!

36 new levels in the latest update! Now 200 original levels!

This is the official Factory Balls game by Bart Bonte/bontegames.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.2

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now