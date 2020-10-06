Join or Sign In

e.l.f. Cosmetics for iOS

By e.l.f. Cosmetics Free

By e.l.f. Cosmetics

Seamlessly shop all your favorite e.l.f. products right in the palm of your hand. Shop by category, best sellers, sales and much more.

* View weekly ads, gifts with purchase & special offers

* Virtually try on your favorite products

* Join e.l.f. beauty squad. Our loyalty program gives you multiple ways to earn points toward straight-up dollars off your next purchase. How it works:

* Earn 2 points for every $1 off your next purchase

* Scan your receipts from other retailers to earn points

* Free gift on your birthday

* Early access to sales and new arrivals

* And more!

* Access your existing Beauty Squad account to view bonus offers, current status & points balance.

* Opt-in for push and in-app notifications to be the first to know about exclusive offers, new arrivals and upcoming sales

* Review your order history and track your delivery

* Use the store locator to get directions to the nearest store with e.l.f. products

* Share your favorite products & looks on your favorite social networks.

* Search for and quickly find the products you need

What's new in version 1.2.3

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

