Seamlessly shop all your favorite e.l.f. products right in the palm of your hand. Shop by category, best sellers, sales and much more.
* View weekly ads, gifts with purchase & special offers
* Virtually try on your favorite products
* Join e.l.f. beauty squad. Our loyalty program gives you multiple ways to earn points toward straight-up dollars off your next purchase. How it works:
* Earn 2 points for every $1 off your next purchase
* Scan your receipts from other retailers to earn points
* Free gift on your birthday
* Early access to sales and new arrivals
* And more!
* Access your existing Beauty Squad account to view bonus offers, current status & points balance.
* Opt-in for push and in-app notifications to be the first to know about exclusive offers, new arrivals and upcoming sales
* Review your order history and track your delivery
* Use the store locator to get directions to the nearest store with e.l.f. products
* Share your favorite products & looks on your favorite social networks.
* Search for and quickly find the products you need