This app is the Complete theory test for car drivers, compiled by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency. It contains multiple choice questions from the whole theory test question bank, with answers and explanations, dealing with topics such as: alertness and attitude, vehicle safety and handling, safety margins, hazard awareness, vulnerable road users, motorway rules and rules of the road, road and traffic signs, documents, accidents, and vehicle loading.

Pass your driving test with ease with this comprehensive guide that gives learner drivers the essential information they need to pass both the Theory Test and Practical Test first time. The Theory Test, Practical Test & Highway Code features all the official revision theory test questions for car drivers, hundreds of practical test questions set by experts from the AA Driving School and the latest edition of the HighwayCode - essential reading for all road users. Explanatory text is included to help learner drivers understand what's required for every revision question.The Theory Test, Practical Test & Highway Code's clear and concise layout makes it easy to revise and is a must buy for anyone learning to drive.

The driving test reaches its 80th anniversary in 2019, and this commemorative edition of the Highway Code is a celebration of that milestone in British road safety. Updated for 2019, The Official Highway Code is essential reading for all road users in England, Scotland and Wales, providing all the latest rules of the road and traffic signs. All road users have a responsibility to keep their knowledge up-to-date, so make sure you do just that with the latest edition of this handy reference guide. Every day, on average, five people are killed and 60 people are seriously injured on our roads. If we're to bring those figures down, it's vital that all road users - drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians - are familiar with all the rules in The Official Highway Code. This 2019 edition includes the new drug-driving laws, HGV speed limit changes on single and dual carriageways in England and Wales, updated drink-driving limits in Scotland and general rule changes. The Highway Code is available in just about any format you can think of and is constantly updated to reflect changes in technology, understanding and the law. Please continue to read it - not just as a learner driver, but as a responsible lifelong road user - so we can keep Britain's roads among the safest in the world

our app contains:

Most Frequently Asked Theory Test Questions

Most Complicated Theory Test Questions

Unlimited Access to All Tests

Smart Progress Tracking

Smart Challenge Bank