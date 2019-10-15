X

doodlespot for iOS

By doodlespot Free

Developer's Description

By doodlespot

CELEBRATE YOUR CHILDS CREATIVITY BY TURNING THEIR DOODLES INTO PRICELESS ARTWORKS

It takes only a few simple steps in the doodlespot app to make beautifully unique artwork from your childrens doodles. Admire them on the walls of your own home, or give them as a gift to the ones you love.

When you hang your childs artwork in a prominent place within your home it affirms child creativity, stimulating their creative development and self esteem. At the same time you get amazing home decor!!!

QUOTES FROM OUR USERS:

The best idea of 2019, a mums dream in an app! Now I dont have to worry about crinkled masterpieces and the fear of mistakenly binning drawings, now Reggies artwork is hung in our living room in beautiful oak frames and definitely a conversation starter! I cant wait to order more over the years!

@iamlivrose / Liv Knight-Butler / UK

Collecting art was never as easy... Artwork is just one click away from the walls at home, using the Doodlespot app. I am very happy with my framed prints, they give my home that personal touch

@rohouseproud / Rowena Donker / NL

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.8

General

Release October 15, 2019
Date Added October 15, 2019
Version 1.8.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping