DAHNA is an original application, dedicated to the adoption of the Mediterranean diet by the public, which is recognised by Professional Medical Societies from the world as being the healthiest diet. The recognised value of this diet in preventing cardiovascular disease and other non-communicable diseases (obesity, diabetes, cancer) has determined their inclusion, in the year 2013, on the representative list of UNESCO

DAHNA has the essential characteristics of an ideal application for the quick adoption of a healthy dietary behaviour.

1. It is built by cardiology experts according to the recommendations of International Societies (European Society of Cardiology, European Association of Preventive Cardiology, American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association);

2. Is based on the metabolic profile of the user

3. Offers premade menus from the over 200 recipes included in the application

4. Saves the most time on choosing the menu (basically the necessary time does not exceed 5 minutes.)

5. Automatically configures the list of the necessary ingredients and quantities necessary for the menus.

6. Protects the budget of the user from unnecessary expenses

7. Is very friendly

Having all these characteristics the application DAHNA becomes extremely useful for those who want to have an active and healthy life, free of cardiovascular disease and/or other non-communicable disease.

The application DAHNA is integrally created and financially supported by CARDIOSCIENCE srl. CARDIOSCIENCE, developed by Riseapp company, design created by SCREEN NATIVE, was launched in February 2018 having as objective the continuous medical education in preventing and combating cardiovascular disease. These diseases represent the main health problems in the entire world, including Romania. Approximately 60% of the annual deaths in Romania are caused by cardiovascular disease. The main cause of this situation is represented by the lack of educational programs in preventing and combating the major risk factors for the cardiovascular disease (smoking, high blood pressure, hypercholesterolaemia). In these conditions, the foundation of CARDIOSCIENCE by us was the normal consequence of being aware of this dramatic situation in which population of Romania is.

In the short time that has passed from its launch, CARDIOSCIENCE has had educational conferences for the public and produced several written and audio-video materials on the subject of prevention and combating cardiovascular disease. For the professionals in medicine, CARDIOSCIENCE created CARDIOQUIZ, ECGQUIZ and CARDIOCAFE, as permanent sections dedicated to presenting, discussing and debating the clinical cases and/or the latest acquisitions in cardiology and not only. CARDIOSCIENCE also creates specialty books dedicated to professionals in cardiology. All these materials are actively promoted on social networks.

The application DAHNA is the first component of CARDIOHEALTH CARDIOSCIENCE SYSTEM, an integrated system of applications dedicated to covering all the components of a healthy lifestyle.