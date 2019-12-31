X

$cripter for Android

This app depends on busybox. Please make sure you install it as well. Simply search for Busybox Installer.

This app allows you to write and run shell scripts. It has run as root capabilities if your android device is rooted. Easily import scripts from multiple directories and create new scripts in specified directories.

Please feel free to contact me if you find any bugs or would like to request features. I don't have a lot of free time but I will do what I can. This application is open source and the source is available at

https://gitlab.com/mjwhitta/scripter

Change Log

2.3

-Couple bug fixes and can now choose to hide output when editing a script

2.2

-Another bug fix with script names

2.1

-Couple of bug fixes as well as setting PATH=/system/bin:/system/bin:/data/local/bin before running script

2.0

-Code clean-up

1.9

-ActionBarSherlock-4.2.0

1.8

-Small code optimizations

1.7

-Added desktop shortcuts

1.6

-Removed hardcoded theme and other small optimizations

1.5

-Made error output prettier

1.4

-Fixed null pointer exception

1.3

-Output is now in a ScrollView so you can see it all

1.2

-New icon thanks to redditor KyleMistry!!!

1.1

-Bug fixes

1.0

-Initial release!

