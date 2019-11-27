creepy scary doll video call and chat simulator is a simulation prank app that fakes incoming calls and fake incoming video calls, and simulate fake conversation with the scariest boy doll and the creepy girl doll, with chuk real voice or from his house (in case of a life video call). by a simple click you can live the scary experiment of talking to that doll, its an easy app in order to entertain yourself and prank your friends and family and see their frightening and hilarious reactions , the calls looks so realistic and they will believe the horror dolls is really talking with them.

Features:

- Run the application normally, and set the calls.

- the scary doll voices will be played when you answer the call .

- a video of the creepy doll in her house will be played when you answer the call .

- Realistic feeling of talking with the terrifying doll thanks to the interface.

- live chat and live video calls.

- chat with the scary doll by answering properly his question.

- have a texting conversation with the doll.

- Its a free and Easy app to use.

- Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

- Cool and friendly Design.

- Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

- Possibility to share the app with friends.

Permission:

Camera permission

Internet

The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!, its a prank application with the purpose of having fun and entertaining yourself , your family and your friends.

Note : This app directed by "Fans" And it's not Official. If we infringe copyright, let us know and it will be removed immediately .

Thank You !