Control Center iOS 13 gives quick access to the Camera, Flashlight, Alarm, Wifi, Airplane mode, Bluetooth, Adjust volume, brightness, Screen Recorder, Music player, Screen shot, Calculator, Screen Timeout, enable/disable screen rotation, toggle Night mode and launching other apps from one screen.

if you want to a single screen to control most of your phone features, then control center ios 13 is a perfect match for you. control center gives you the feel of iphone on android. it gives the convenience of assistive touch like iphone.

Features included are:-

- camera : quickly open camera to capture the moment.

- screen recorder : Record your phone screen for unlimited time by screencast

- screenshot : take screenshot any time you want.

- flashlight : Turn on/off LED flashlight with a single button.

- Music Player: Music Player gives quick access to play / pause mp3 music. also Next and previous buttons are added for songs navigation

- wifi : Enable / disable wifi with a single button to browse the web.

- Bluetooth : Turn on / off bluetooth connectivity for headphones and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

- Airplane Mode : Quick access to airplane mode panel to toggle airplane mode.

- Portrait Orientation Lock : Lock / unlock your screen rotation from a single button

- Adjust brightness : Move the slider to quickly adjust screen brightness.

- volume : increase / decrease volume of ringer with slider.

- Screen Timeout: Customize screen timeout duration, you can set screen timeout from 15s to 30m to save battery

- Alarms and Timer : Quickly open clock app from control center to check time, set alarm

- Calculator : access to calculator from one screen.

- Add apps to screen: You can assign apps to screen for quick access

How to use?

- Swipe left ,right or up from the edge of screen for opening control center ios 13.

- Swipe down, Click close or press the Back button for closing control center ios 13.

This app is completely free. if you face any problems or find bugs in control center ios 13, kindly email us on

alishazia840@gmail.com

Thank you for using our app!