cheanyun for Android

Location Services Software Development

Location Services Software Development

AnYun applications, GPS car used to query the car position, path information, analysis of the vehicle usage, vehicle mileage statistics, analysis of vehicle fuel consumption by around the baidu map query interface POI near point of interest and cities attractions, from city to city live traffic, query 3 d street, planning path navigation and so on.

What's new in version 1.1.6

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.1.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
