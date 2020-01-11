ABOUT charlie's angels :

Charlie's Angels is a 2019 American action comedy film written and directed by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. It is the third installment in the Charlie's Angels film series, which is a continuation of the story that began with the television series of the same name by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts and two theatrical films, Charlie's Angels (2000) and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003).

The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels who are working for a private detective agency under its leader, Charlie Townsend. Banks and Djimon Hounsou also star as Charlie's assistants, known as Bosleys, while Patrick Stewart stars as John Bosley, Charlie's first assistant, replacing Bill Murray, who portrayed the role in the first film. Other supporting roles in the film are portrayed by Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo. It is also the first installment to feature Robert Clotworthy as the voice of Charlie; Clotworthy replaces John Forsythe, who had voiced the character since the television series, following Forsythe's death in 2010.

Our app has a huge collection of scaring clear high-quality free wallpapers for your phone.

New amazing charlie's angels wallpapers are added regularly so you could have best charlie's angels Phone Screen.

Just only one click, and beautiful images about charlie's angels will appears on your smartphone background.

Features :

FREE Wallpapers to download

High quality HD or 4K Wallpapers

Battery optimization.

Each images wallpaper is perfect

Supports screen rotation.

Friendly using

Perfect HD quality wallpaper lot!

Wallpapers are not preloaded in this application.

Easy to set wallpapers.

Current Categories :

charlie's angels

Kristen Stewart

Naomi Scott

Ella Balinska

Disclaimer:

The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. All copyright and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. The images in this application are collected from around the web.