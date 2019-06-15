Create the funniest caricature pictures, record the craziest videos with this free app. You can either use the application in live mode where all the warp effects are applied in real time in the camera preview giving you the possibility to record funny videos or snap comic photos, or you can select images from your gallery to apply funny warp effects.

The effects are not limited to face distortion filters you can also apply sketch, cartoon and artistic filters giving you an almost infinite variety of results.

You can control the strength of the caricature effects giving you the possibility to alternate from the subtle to the extreme.