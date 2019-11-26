BITS ist die innovative Variante des persnlichen Business-Chauffeurs. Unkomplizierter als mit dem Flugzeug, effizienter als selbst zu fahren, mehr Privatsphre als in einem Zugabteil. Laden Sie sich die BITS App auf Ihr Smartphone und planen Sie Ihre Geschftsreisen ganz einfach, schnell und digital. Wir holen Sie ab und bringen Sie zuverlssig zu Ihrem nchsten Termin.

Wo soll es hingehen

Starten oder beenden Sie Ihre Reise im Groraum Mnchen und fahren Sie bis zu 500 km innerhalb Deutschlands.

Frh wach oder spt unterwegs:

Beginnen Sie Ihre Fahrt zwischen 5:00 und 24:00 Uhr. Unser Service steht Ihnen auch am Wochenende zur Verfgung. Dabei profitieren Sie von unserer transparenten, kilometerbasierten Abrechnung.

Entspannt oder produktiv.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Reisezeit individuell.

Unsere hochklassigen Fahrzeuge bieten hchsten Komfort und sind mit WLAN, einem Stromanschluss, mobilen Schreibtischen und ergonomische Sitzen ausgestattet. Die geschulten BITS Fahrer sorgen fr eine angenehme Fahrt nach Ihren Vorstellungen

Haben Sie noch Fragen?

Kontaktieren Sie uns unter info@bitsmobility.com oder rufen sie uns an unter +49 841 89 35 444

BITS is the innovative version of a personal business chauffeur. Easier than by plane, more efficient than driving, more privacy than in a train compartment. Download the BITS app on your iPhone and plan your business travel easily, quickly and digitally. We will pick you up and bring you reliably to your next appointment.

Where do you want to go?

Start or end your trip in the greater Munich area and drive up to 500 km within Germany.

If you're up at dawn or awake late in the evening:

Start your journey between 5:00 and 24:00. Our service is also available at the weekend.

At all times, you can benefit from our transparent, mileage based billing.

Whether you prefer to travel relaxed or being productive.

Use your travel time as you like.

Our high-end vehicles offer the highest level of comfort and are equipped with Wi-Fi, a power connection, mobile desks and ergonomic seats. Always focusing on meeting your individual needs our trained BITS drivers turn every stressful transfer into a pleasant ride.

Contact us at info@bitsmobility.com or call us at +49 841 89 35 444 if you have any questions