This app is a tool application for otoscope or acne extrusion.
When the mobile phone wifi is connected with the otoscope device, the real-time picture of the lens can be displayed on the mobile device, which can be conveniently used in various industries.
At the same time, when you preview the real-time screen, you can take photos and video to save the screen or video, and compared with the previous save, it is quite convenient.
