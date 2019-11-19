X

By Black Bee Intelligent Manufacturing (Shenzhen) Technology Free

By Black Bee Intelligent Manufacturing (Shenzhen) Technology

This app is a tool application for otoscope or acne extrusion.

When the mobile phone wifi is connected with the otoscope device, the real-time picture of the lens can be displayed on the mobile device, which can be conveniently used in various industries.

At the same time, when you preview the real-time screen, you can take photos and video to save the screen or video, and compared with the previous save, it is quite convenient.

Release November 19, 2019
Date Added November 19, 2019
Version 3.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 66
Downloads Last Week 0
