The Baby Trend App provides you with product content at your fingertips. The revolutionary app allows you to quickly and easily register your Baby Trend products using the in-app QR code scanner, and view product manuals and how-to videos. The app will also notify you of any developments regarding your product.

Now all on your smart phone

Registration & Warranty: Use this app to register your product and receive an extended warranty to 1 year! Simply scan the product QR code to accurately register all Baby Trend items produced after August 1st, 2018 or simply manually enter the information. The Baby Trend App provides greater piece of mind allowing you to receive safety alerts and recall information via push notifications, texts and email.

Installation help: Quick and easy access to instruction manuals, quick-start videos, assembly content and direct contact to our customer service department.

FAQs: Quick and easy access to our database of Frequently Asked Questions.

Media: Quick and easy access to all our online content.

Safety tips: General, and product specific tips for keeping children safe.