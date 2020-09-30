This app is an unofficial fanfiction Reader for the Archive Of Our Own (AO3) site.

This app is an unofficial fanfiction Reader for the Archive Of Our Own (AO3) site. I created it because I am a fan of fanfiction, and I wanted to help people access the stories they love. No subscription is needed to use this app. Downloading and using this app is not a substitute for getting an Invitation to post stories on AO3; nobody needs an Invitation to read stories on AO3, or give kudos. Archive Of Our Own is created, hosted and maintained by a team of volunteers, and they do not ask anyone to pay to share or read stories on the site.

Never lose your place when reading works on Ao3 when using Archive Track Reader. It's integrated location tracking remembers exactly where you at when you last read a work.

Use the Reading List so you know if and when a work has been updated and how many chapters you are yet to read.

Use Archive Track Reader Cloud Sync and synchronize your tracked locations and your reading list across all your devices.