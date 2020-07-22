Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

all deleted messages recovery(restore sms & photo) for Android

By whiteconsole Free

Developer's Description

By whiteconsole

-------- Welcome to all deleted message recovery (restore sms & photo) --------------

This amazing free app recover deleted messages or undelete chat/message of your friends which they accidentally erased. You don't know about what the SMS was. The Main function of this app is to undelete message and recover photos and store it for you.

all deleted message recovery (restore sms & photo) is a tool for the Chat message Backup, With Restore app you can recover chat messages and media attachment (images, videos, recorded audio file, audio, gifs, and stickers Also)! Restore also works when messages deleted for everyone or group Messages.

All deleted message recovery (restore sms & photo) Features:

- Recover images and messages

- Backup and restore all notifications messages

- Recover images, text and videos

- Recover whatsapp deleted messages images.

- Inbuilt Gallery Share deleted photos

- Inbuilt Tutorial

- Quick and easy to use

- Notify when detect deleted messages

- Advance Navigation System

- Touch & Zoom Image

Recover deleted messages and photo helpful for:

how to recover deleted messages from mobile : recover deleted messages will keep your messages store.

how to recover deleted pictures : Recover deleted pictures will keep your pictures store.

This amazing app makes it easy to view deleted messages and read deleted messages in no time. You can also recover deleted messages quickly and save them if you want to. We know how hard it can be for you to lose text messages. Some of them can be very important, so having a message restore function is always a really good idea.

With one tool you are able to view deleted message. is a free recovery app you can use it to restore your deleted text messages from your phone or SIM card.

Please enjoy with this free app . thank you .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.5

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 4.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now