-------- Welcome to all deleted message recovery (restore sms & photo) --------------

This amazing free app recover deleted messages or undelete chat/message of your friends which they accidentally erased. You don't know about what the SMS was. The Main function of this app is to undelete message and recover photos and store it for you.

all deleted message recovery (restore sms & photo) is a tool for the Chat message Backup, With Restore app you can recover chat messages and media attachment (images, videos, recorded audio file, audio, gifs, and stickers Also)! Restore also works when messages deleted for everyone or group Messages.

All deleted message recovery (restore sms & photo) Features:

- Recover images and messages

- Backup and restore all notifications messages

- Recover images, text and videos

- Recover whatsapp deleted messages images.

- Inbuilt Gallery Share deleted photos

- Inbuilt Tutorial

- Quick and easy to use

- Notify when detect deleted messages

- Advance Navigation System

- Touch & Zoom Image

Recover deleted messages and photo helpful for:

how to recover deleted messages from mobile : recover deleted messages will keep your messages store.

how to recover deleted pictures : Recover deleted pictures will keep your pictures store.

This amazing app makes it easy to view deleted messages and read deleted messages in no time. You can also recover deleted messages quickly and save them if you want to. We know how hard it can be for you to lose text messages. Some of them can be very important, so having a message restore function is always a really good idea.

With one tool you are able to view deleted message. is a free recovery app you can use it to restore your deleted text messages from your phone or SIM card.

Please enjoy with this free app . thank you .