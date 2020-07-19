Sign in to add and modify your software
A2ix is an emulator for the Apple //e computer
Public BETA: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/org.deadc0de.apple2ix.basic
Emulates a vintage 1987 'Platinum' Apple //e computer (128KB, 80 column text, and double-hires graphics)
Emulates 2 (virtual) 5.25in Disk ][ drives supporting common disk image file formats (.dsk, .do, .po, and .nib)
Emulates Apple //e speaker output and two (virtual) Mockingboard soundcards in slots 4 and 5
Features quick save/restore of emulation state
Features full screen graphics with customizable software touch keyboard and touch joystick overlays
Supports Android hardware keyboards and gamepad (joystick) devices
Includes vintage freeware and public domain Apple //e software
Runs on ARM and Intel x86 devices and Chromebooks
Open Source software, no adware included