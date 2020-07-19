Join or Sign In

a2ix for Android

By mauiaaron Free

Developer's Description

By mauiaaron

A2ix is an emulator for the Apple //e computer

Public BETA: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/org.deadc0de.apple2ix.basic

Emulates a vintage 1987 'Platinum' Apple //e computer (128KB, 80 column text, and double-hires graphics)

Emulates 2 (virtual) 5.25in Disk ][ drives supporting common disk image file formats (.dsk, .do, .po, and .nib)

Emulates Apple //e speaker output and two (virtual) Mockingboard soundcards in slots 4 and 5

Features quick save/restore of emulation state

Features full screen graphics with customizable software touch keyboard and touch joystick overlays

Supports Android hardware keyboards and gamepad (joystick) devices

Includes vintage freeware and public domain Apple //e software

Runs on ARM and Intel x86 devices and Chromebooks

Open Source software, no adware included

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
