Welcome to Yeti Finding 3D: Monster Hunter Survival Game! Where you play as a brave hunter survival who looks for a mysterious monster beast in Everest region of Nepal. Now enjoy a giant group of yeti and lot of dangerous creatures in wild forest. Its rumors that in nineteen century many people lost in forest and after many years only dead bodies found in Everest forest. Think you're in forest & hear some horrible sounds. You see big living things as like monkeys in survival games 2020. Now mission start! Find yeti and kill them on the spot in this Yeti Finding & Forest Survival Game 2020

Enjoy wild Monster Hunter Survival games with Huge open world environment. Remember! Yeti is taller creature then human. In early of 21 century its reported that the Everest region found a series of footprints. Each footprints measured 33 cm in length that was too much big as human being. In this Yeti finding 3D: Monster Hunter Survival game you have to find it. Because the citizens of Everest region are worried about this. You have to act really smart while tracking the Sasquatch because this monster have already killed a lot of people and it knows what to do and he always ready to destroy the people. Now! In survival night jungle game your mission start, find out yeti monster by using some tricks. So ready to start the mission find clan and hunt them in Yeti Finding 3D: Monster Hunter Survival. Set up a trap and wait for to come out to get caught in traps. Use meat and net to catch them. Use weapons to protect your body because they have intelligence mind to shot the human beings.

So download this Yeti Hunting & Monster Survival Game 3D and enjoy no # 1 Bigfoot finding games. And experienced brand new forest survival hunting games 2020. Your reviews and feedback important for creating more challenging games for yet finding & Bigfoot survival lovers.

Yeti Hunting & Monster Survival Game 3D Features:

< Horrible sounds make the game more realistic.

< Wild hunt on Deers and other animals

< Defend the Yeti and clear the forest for visitors

< Immersive 3D graphics and amazing 3D camera view

< Enjoy variety of Weapons like Iron Shield and Dagger