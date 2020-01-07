X

Word Club is the Scripps National Spelling Bees premier spelling bee preparation tool. With Word Club, your child can have fun while mastering the 4,000 words on the 2020 School Spelling Bee Study List and Words of the Champions the official study words for 2019-2020 classroom, school, district and regional spelling bees. This all new study format adapts to different study and quiz styles, with added game-play features to keep your spelling champ motivated. With difficulty levels ranging from beginning (One Bee) to advanced (Three Bee), Word Club provides a challenge for spellers at all levels. Word Club is the exciting new way for kids to learn the words they need to succeed, in spelling bees and in life! With your free download of the app, youll receive 50 free words from the 2020 School Spelling Bee Study List. Study and quiz styles include flash cards, fill-in-the-blank, match the vowels, multiple choice and more. Use built-in tools to track progress as your child becomes a spelling and vocabulary superstar!

