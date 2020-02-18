X

Woodworking Plan & Designs for iOS

By Gyan Sahoo Free

Developer's Description

By Gyan Sahoo

Ever wanted to create woodworking projects easily and quickly?

Inside you will find access to 50 woodworking plans.

You will also get access to an awesome guide 'Woodworking secret' with over 100 chapters on woodworking. Every woodworker should have this.

Here is more about this awesome collection.

Pros:

If you want to start a woodworking project, you need all the necessary information, including schematics, blueprints, materials lists, dimensions etc.

That is where it comes in. The plans are clearly drawn and there're step-by-step explainations of how the plan should be done and put together.

Here you will get everything you need:

-Diagrams which are detailed with a full set of dimensions

-Step -by-step instructions how to start your project

-The necessary materials for that particular project

-All the woodworking tools you will need

If you are a beginner or have done some woodworking you will find these plans easy-to-follow as the instructions are very clearly written.

The woodworking plans are straightforward so they are not complicated at all. Even if you are a total newcomer to woodworking you will simply be able to master all the techniques that are needed and the woodworking skills very quickly by following the concise and clear instructions.

Another thing which is so great about these woodworking plans is that there have been some videos included and there are some to guide you in how to build benches home furniture dog houses bird feeders sheds and much much more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping