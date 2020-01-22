Who's Your Daddy is a casual game featuring a clueless father attempting to prevent his infant son from certain death.

Whos Your Daddy now being a multiplayer game where you play as the daddy or the baby. The daddy has to babyproof the house while Mom's not home and he also needs to watch the baby.

+ It's coming with a great and fun approach to check the player's knowledge for recognizing the Who's Your Daddy's items, characters. The game also helps users get more knowledge about the game play, and games history.

+ Challenge other players around the world.

+ Go up and get excited with more advanced levels.

Exciting game!!! What are we waiting for? Let's download and enjoy the game!!!