This is the latest version.The Oregon Scientific Weather@Home Bluetooth weather series offers you the added convenience of App connectivity allowing you to view weather data collected by the product on your BLE-enabled smart device. With up to 50m transmission range, you can freely move around your house while checking out the latest updates.

- Requires Weather@Home Bluetooth Weather series. (Model no. : BAR218HG, RAR213HG or EMR211)

- Weather information provided varies over different models, including :

- +12hrs Weather Forecast

- Air pressure

- Indoor Temperature & Humidity

- Outdoor Temperature & Humidity

- Hourly 7days history

- Sync time for main unit

- Customizable sensor labeling for each channel