This is the latest version.The Oregon Scientific Weather@Home Bluetooth weather series offers you the added convenience of App connectivity allowing you to view weather data collected by the product on your BLE-enabled smart device. With up to 50m transmission range, you can freely move around your house while checking out the latest updates.
- Requires Weather@Home Bluetooth Weather series. (Model no. : BAR218HG, RAR213HG or EMR211)
- Weather information provided varies over different models, including :
- +12hrs Weather Forecast
- Air pressure
- Indoor Temperature & Humidity
- Outdoor Temperature & Humidity
- Hourly 7days history
- Sync time for main unit
- Customizable sensor labeling for each channel
