Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Video Status Lab - Create Video With Photos & Song for Android

By Ck infotech Free

Developer's Description

By Ck infotech

Video Status Lab - Create Video With Photos & Song is work for create your own video status with photos and music. Video Status Lab App has own new style on slideshow animation and sticker for create romantic video status or make movie.

This App best application for create your couple Video, birthday Video , anniversary photo to video , add music and also. its provide best romantic sticker and best wishes sticker frame for more decorate & innovative video.

Step of Create status :-

select image from app gallery

set image index of your picture

set duration for image slide time

set slideshow animation Or Photo slide effect

set Sticker frame for decorate video or Show special wishes for special day.

set add romantic music or song on video

just click on done button to get final output.

Video Status Lab - Create Video With Photos & Song is very useful app for Create Photo to video and add song in video with Photo effect.This is a best video editor ,photo slideshow maker and movie editing apps in google play store.

Download Video Status Lab - Create Video With Photos & Song app for create powerful video with professional editing tools and best fast video creating.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube

Free
Get the official YouTube app for Android phones and tablets.
Android
YouTube

MX Player

Free
Watch videos in various formats.
Android
MX Player

YouTube Red

$9.99
Watch videos without interruptions.
Android
YouTube Red

VLC for Android

Free
Play any video and audio files, as well as network streams, network shares, and drives, and DVD ISOs.
Android
VLC for Android

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now