Vdub Style MC 17.6 Krypton for Android

By VDUB Free

Developer's Description

By VDUB

More About Vdub Style MC

This application uses a user interface designed to be a media player for the home, living-room, bedroom, on the go, using a remote control as the primary input device. The Amazing user interface (GUI) allows the user to easily browse and view videos, photos, podcasts, and music from a hard drive, optical disc, local network, and the internet using only a few buttons.

IMPORTANT:

The Vdub Style MC Does not contain any pre-loaded content at all. This means that you should provide your own content from a local or remote storage location, DVD, Blu-Ray or any other media carrier that you own. There is a third party plugin wizard already on this application for the user to download.

Vdub Style MC Allows you to install third-party plugins that may provide access to content that is freely available on the official content provider website. Any other means of watching illegal content which would otherwise be paid for is not endorsed or approved by Vdub Style MC

Important Disclaimer:

- Vdub Style MC Does not supply or include any media or content.

- Users must provide their own content or install one of the third party plug-ins

- Vdub Style MC Has no affiliation with any third-part plug-in or add-on provider what so ever.

- We do not endorse the streaming of copyright protected material without permission of the copyright holder.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 17.6

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 17.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
