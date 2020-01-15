Stopwatch & timer in one app
Awesome unicorn interface
Beautiful designed app, simple and reliable
Unicorn Stopwatch and Timer - new, free app which will help you to measure the time in any situation! It will be perfect to use for running, cooking, games, etc.
Stopwatch (chronometer) mode:
Start and stop the stopwatch pressing the button on the center of the screen. To record a lap press the 'LAP' button.
Laps List:
You can access the lap list with the menu on the bottom.
Timer (Countdown) mode:
Set the timer fast and easy. You can customize the alarm that goes on when the time is up.
Features:
Stopwatch (chronometer) and Timer (countdown) modes
Infinite laps count
Stopwatch and Timer runs in background
Timer presets
Easy to use, intuitive interface
Beautiful, magic, glitter, pink design
Walking unicorn - animation
Great app for girls. Application is suitable for kids and teenage
It's all for free!
This free app (Unicorn Stopwatch and Timer) will be the best choice for sure! Every girl will loves it!
If you need any help with Unicorn Stopwatch and Timer, please contact us: mobile@netigen.pl
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.