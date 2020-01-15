X

Unicorn Stopwatch & Timer for Android

By Netigen Unicorn Free

Stopwatch & timer in one app

Awesome unicorn interface

Beautiful designed app, simple and reliable

Unicorn Stopwatch and Timer - new, free app which will help you to measure the time in any situation! It will be perfect to use for running, cooking, games, etc.

Stopwatch (chronometer) mode:

Start and stop the stopwatch pressing the button on the center of the screen. To record a lap press the 'LAP' button.

Laps List:

You can access the lap list with the menu on the bottom.

Timer (Countdown) mode:

Set the timer fast and easy. You can customize the alarm that goes on when the time is up.

Features:

Stopwatch (chronometer) and Timer (countdown) modes

Infinite laps count

Stopwatch and Timer runs in background

Timer presets

Easy to use, intuitive interface

Beautiful, magic, glitter, pink design

Walking unicorn - animation

Great app for girls. Application is suitable for kids and teenage

It's all for free!

This free app (Unicorn Stopwatch and Timer) will be the best choice for sure! Every girl will loves it!

If you need any help with Unicorn Stopwatch and Timer, please contact us: mobile@netigen.pl

Release January 15, 2020
Date Added January 15, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
