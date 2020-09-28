Join or Sign In

Ume Icon Changer - Customize icon & Shortcut for Android

By Ume Web Free

Developer's Description

By Ume Web

Ume Icon Changer is an app that makes shortcut with a new icon at home screen.

It is totally free and useful app which can help you to change & customize icons and names for any apps.

The new icons can be chosen from gallery, other app icons and lots of personalized icon packs.

Our app will create shortcut with a new icon on your home screen. This is the easiest way to decorate your android phone.

ABOUT THE LOGO MARK

If the new added shortcut icon has a app logo mark, Follow these steps to avoid it.

1. Go to phones home desktop, press & hold a blank space. Then click Widgets from the pop-up menu.

2. Find Ume Icon Changer in widgets page, touch & hold it and than drag it to your desktop.

3. After that you can create an app icon without any marks.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9B

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0.9B

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
