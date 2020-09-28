Ume Icon Changer is an app that makes shortcut with a new icon at home screen.

It is totally free and useful app which can help you to change & customize icons and names for any apps.

The new icons can be chosen from gallery, other app icons and lots of personalized icon packs.

Our app will create shortcut with a new icon on your home screen. This is the easiest way to decorate your android phone.

ABOUT THE LOGO MARK

If the new added shortcut icon has a app logo mark, Follow these steps to avoid it.

1. Go to phones home desktop, press & hold a blank space. Then click Widgets from the pop-up menu.

2. Find Ume Icon Changer in widgets page, touch & hold it and than drag it to your desktop.

3. After that you can create an app icon without any marks.