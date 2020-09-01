Join or Sign In

Traveloapi - Recharge & Bills for iOS

By SUVO GOALLTRIP TOURS & TRAVELS PRIVATE LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

Traveloapi is Indias largest Earning B2b App. Use Traveloapi for mobile prepaid recharge, postpaid & utility bill payments, money transfer, online shopping, Insurance premium payment, electricity bill payment, DTH recharge, bus, car, hotel & flight booking, wallet to bank transfer, metro card recharge, buying gold & more.

We provide a seamless single sign-on API /Web Service for all your Utilities and Payments needs especially the following: Prepaid Recharges (Mobile, DTH and Datacard), Bill Payments (Electricity, Water, Landline, Gas, Broadband, Insurance ), Domestic Money Transfer, Electricity & Gas Nationwide, Travel Ticketing, Flight Booking, Hotel Booking, Bus Booking Api, Car Booking Api, BBPS & AEPS Api, Connection Sales (DTH), Prepaid Cards & Gift Cards, Insurance Premium Collection.

Mobile Recharge & Bill Payment

Airtel prepaid recharge, Idea prepaid recharge, Vodafone prepaid recharge, Jio recharge is possible in a few taps. We provide the fastest online recharge & postpaid bill payment for all major telecom operators:

Airtel

BSNL

IDEA

Matrix Postpaid

Tata Docomo

Tata Indicom

Vodafone

Jio

MTNL

Avail offers on mobile recharge & postpaid bill payment & get assured commission

Money Transfer

Send money from wallet to wallet or from wallet to any bank account at minimum charge. Link your wallet to create a money transfer id on our app today

Water, Gas & Electricity Bill Payment

Make utility bill payments & save money on Water, Gas, NDMC & Electricity Bills

Pay Electricity Bills for TNEB, UPPCL, BESCOM, APEPDCL, DHBVN, WBSEDCL, NBPDCL, PSPCL, TSSPDCL, MSEDCL, SBPDCL & more

Water Bills for DJB, BWSSB, NWCMC, HMWSSB, MCG & more

Gas bills for IGL, SGL, VGL & more

DTH Recharge

Pay online for Tata Sky recharge, Videocon D2h recharge, Dish TV recharge, Airtel Digital TV recharge, Sun Direct recharge, Reliance Digital TV recharge:

DTH recharge providers-

Airtel Digital TV

Dish TV

Reliance Digital TV

Sun Direct

Tata Sky

Videocon d2h

Book Bus & Flight Tickets & Hotels

Best rates on bus & flight tickets. Check PNR status & get amazing offers on bus & flight ticket bookings!

Insurance Premium Payment

Make Insurance online premium payment with our app instantly. Pay your insurance premiums online!

Metro Card Recharge

Make a metro card recharge with us. Integrated metros include:

Delhi Metro

Hyderabad Metro

Mumbai Metro

Deals & Discount Vouchers

Buy deals & discount vouchers on popular brands like Big Bazaar, Myntra, Dominos, Jabong, Pizza Hut, Lifestyle, Central, Brand Factory, KFC, Cafe Coffee Day & many more

More API Services in Traveloapi

Digital Gold API

BBPS API

Flight Booking API

Hotel Booking API

Bus Booking API

Car Booking API

Holidays Booking API

Bill payment API

Recharge API

Metro Card Recharge API

Money Transfer Api

Giftcard Brand Voucher API

DTH Name Verification API

Mobile Operator MNP Autofetch API

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
