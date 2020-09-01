Sign in to add and modify your software
Traveloapi is Indias largest Earning B2b App. Use Traveloapi for mobile prepaid recharge, postpaid & utility bill payments, money transfer, online shopping, Insurance premium payment, electricity bill payment, DTH recharge, bus, car, hotel & flight booking, wallet to bank transfer, metro card recharge, buying gold & more.
We provide a seamless single sign-on API /Web Service for all your Utilities and Payments needs especially the following: Prepaid Recharges (Mobile, DTH and Datacard), Bill Payments (Electricity, Water, Landline, Gas, Broadband, Insurance ), Domestic Money Transfer, Electricity & Gas Nationwide, Travel Ticketing, Flight Booking, Hotel Booking, Bus Booking Api, Car Booking Api, BBPS & AEPS Api, Connection Sales (DTH), Prepaid Cards & Gift Cards, Insurance Premium Collection.
Mobile Recharge & Bill Payment
Airtel prepaid recharge, Idea prepaid recharge, Vodafone prepaid recharge, Jio recharge is possible in a few taps. We provide the fastest online recharge & postpaid bill payment for all major telecom operators:
Airtel
BSNL
IDEA
Matrix Postpaid
Tata Docomo
Tata Indicom
Vodafone
Jio
MTNL
Avail offers on mobile recharge & postpaid bill payment & get assured commission
Money Transfer
Send money from wallet to wallet or from wallet to any bank account at minimum charge. Link your wallet to create a money transfer id on our app today
Water, Gas & Electricity Bill Payment
Make utility bill payments & save money on Water, Gas, NDMC & Electricity Bills
Pay Electricity Bills for TNEB, UPPCL, BESCOM, APEPDCL, DHBVN, WBSEDCL, NBPDCL, PSPCL, TSSPDCL, MSEDCL, SBPDCL & more
Water Bills for DJB, BWSSB, NWCMC, HMWSSB, MCG & more
Gas bills for IGL, SGL, VGL & more
DTH Recharge
Pay online for Tata Sky recharge, Videocon D2h recharge, Dish TV recharge, Airtel Digital TV recharge, Sun Direct recharge, Reliance Digital TV recharge:
DTH recharge providers-
Airtel Digital TV
Dish TV
Reliance Digital TV
Sun Direct
Tata Sky
Videocon d2h
Book Bus & Flight Tickets & Hotels
Best rates on bus & flight tickets. Check PNR status & get amazing offers on bus & flight ticket bookings!
Insurance Premium Payment
Make Insurance online premium payment with our app instantly. Pay your insurance premiums online!
Metro Card Recharge
Make a metro card recharge with us. Integrated metros include:
Delhi Metro
Hyderabad Metro
Mumbai Metro
Deals & Discount Vouchers
Buy deals & discount vouchers on popular brands like Big Bazaar, Myntra, Dominos, Jabong, Pizza Hut, Lifestyle, Central, Brand Factory, KFC, Cafe Coffee Day & many more
More API Services in Traveloapi
Digital Gold API
BBPS API
Flight Booking API
Hotel Booking API
Bus Booking API
Car Booking API
Holidays Booking API
Bill payment API
Recharge API
Metro Card Recharge API
Money Transfer Api
Giftcard Brand Voucher API
DTH Name Verification API
Mobile Operator MNP Autofetch API