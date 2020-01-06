Timmy and friends Kid and Finlay from the TV show Timmy Time help your child build their vocabulary in English, start to read and boost memory skills in Timmys Starting to Read!

Safe, ad-free, English language learning fun for children aged six and younger, designed by the British Council, world experts in teaching English trusted by parents worldwide, in partnership with Aardman Animations.

Ideal for children aged six and younger who are learning English as an additional language and for children aged three and under if their first language is English.

FEATURES

PLAY three interactive games to learn new words, build confidence in reading and boost essential skills.

DISCOVER up to 60 words and phrases in English, including holiday-themed vocabulary such as party food, musical instruments and fancy-dress costumes.

EARN stickers and videos fun rewards motivate your child to keep learning!

LISTEN to the narrator and practise saying the words aloud.

GAMES

Timmys Starting to Read includes three bite-size and age-appropriate games that are designed by British Council English teaching experts to provide hours of high-quality learning content for your child and challenge them as they progress.

In Hatch Match, your child will build confidence in reading simple vocabulary as they match pairs of pictures with words. They can also choose between three levels of difficulty, depending on how strong their reading skills are.

In I-Spy, your child can find hidden objects on the beach, such as bucket, spade or fish, as well as revise vocabulary, boosting their concentration. As they progress, objects get harder to find, requiring serious focus!

In Rub-a-Dub, your child will be guided by the narrator to swipe away sand and beach towels to discover objects such as cake and pizza hidden beneath. Tapping and swiping away the holiday-themed scenes will develop their motor skills and handeye co-ordination.

LEARN ENGLISH WITH TIMMY AT THE BRITISH COUNCIL

The British Council, experts in teaching English, and Aardman, the Academy Award-winning animation studio, have combined their experience, expertise and passion for teaching to create Learning Time with Timmy, an innovative learning experience for children aged two to six years.

Learning Time with Timmy includes face-to-face courses, three educational apps and an online series available on YouTube and TV to help your child to develop and become a confident learner of English.

For more information, visit https://www.britishcouncil.org/english/timmy

SAFETY AND DATA PRIVACY

Your childs privacy is very important to us. We do not collect any information about your child or your family. The app provides a completely safe learning environment, with no adverts or links to other websites. We track how the app is used, such as which of the games are most popular, in order to make the app more enjoyable for your child.

Learn more about the British Councils privacy policy for the Learning Time with Timmy apps here: https://www.britishcouncil.org/english/timmy/apps/privacy

DISCOVER MORE WAYS TO LEARN WITH TIMMY

Your child can continue their language learning adventure and build their confidence in English with Timmys First Words in English and Timmys Learning New Skills.

All our apps are designed to be intuitive and have been improved using feedback from teachers, parents and children.

Visit our website to see our full range of apps: http://learnenglishkids.britishcouncil.org/en/parents/apps .

For more tips on how to continue supporting your childs learning at home, join us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LearnEnglishParents.BritishCouncil

GIVE US YOUR FEEDBACK

We love to hear from our users. Please get in touch with us at learnenglish.mobile@britishcouncil.org