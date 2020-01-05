X

The Podcast Player : is a podcast player and manager that provides you with instant access to millions of free and paid podcasts, from free publishers to large publishers such as the BBC, NPR, and CNN. Easily add, import, and export your feeds using the iTunes podcast database, OPML files, or RSS URLs. Saves you effort, battery power, and mobile data usage with strong automatic controls to download episodes ( schedule, interval, and wifi) and delete episodes ( based on your favorites and delay settings).

The most important thing: download, listen to episodes continuously or queues them and watch them as you want with adjustable playback speeds, chapter support and sleep timer.

All features:

IMPORT, ORGANIZE AND PLAY

Add and import feeds via the iTunes and gPodder.net directories, OPML files and RSS or Atom links

Manage playback from anywhere: homescreen widget, system notification and earplug and bluetooth controls

Enjoy listening your way with adjustable playback speed, chapter support (MP3, VorbisComment and Podlove), remembered playback position and an advanced sleep timer (shake to reset, lower volume and slow down playback)

Access password-protected feeds and episodes

Take advantage of paged feeds (www.podlove.org/paged-feeds)

KEEP TRACK, SHARE & APPRECIATE

Keep track of the best of the best by marking episodes as favourites

Find that one episode through the playback history or by searching (titles and shownotes)

Share episodes and feeds through advanced social media and email options, the gPodder.net services and via OPML export

Support content creators with Flattr integration including automatic flattring

CONTROL THE SYSTEM

Take control over automated downloading: choose feeds, exclude mobile networks, select specific WiFi networks, require the phone to be charging and set times or intervals

Manage storage by setting the amount of cached episodes, smart deletion (based on your favourites and play status) and selecting your preferred location

Use PodcastApp in your language (EN, DE, CS, NL, NB, JA, PT, ES, SV, CA, UK, FR, KO, TR, ZH)

Adapt to your environment using the light and dark theme

Back-up your subscriptions with the gPodder.net integration and OPML export

