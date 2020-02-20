The Hacker 2.0 is a turn-based strategy and puzzle hacking game set in a stylized virtual reality.
You'll use different hacking functions to complete missions in a clever way.
Features:
- More than 80 levels
- Unlock and customize hacking functions
- Unlock different player avatars
- Earn credits
- Hack terminals
- Several ways to complete the levels
- Complete challenges for each level
- Unlock wallpapers and customize the look of your dekstop
- Unique and climatic music themes
- A dedicated companion Watch app to hack into different companies to earn credits and xp to upgrade your software.
Note:
Minimum requirements - iPhone5, iPod touch 5G, iPad 2
