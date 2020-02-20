X

The Hacker 2.0 for iOS

By Angry Bugs Free

Developer's Description

The Hacker 2.0 is a turn-based strategy and puzzle hacking game set in a stylized virtual reality.

You'll use different hacking functions to complete missions in a clever way.

Features:

- More than 80 levels

- Unlock and customize hacking functions

- Unlock different player avatars

- Earn credits

- Hack terminals

- Several ways to complete the levels

- Complete challenges for each level

- Unlock wallpapers and customize the look of your dekstop

- Unique and climatic music themes

- A dedicated companion Watch app to hack into different companies to earn credits and xp to upgrade your software.

Note:

Minimum requirements - iPhone5, iPod touch 5G, iPad 2

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 and watchOS 3.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

