The Hacker 2.0 is a turn-based strategy and puzzle hacking game set in a stylized virtual reality.

You'll use different hacking functions to complete missions in a clever way.

Features:

- More than 80 levels

- Unlock and customize hacking functions

- Unlock different player avatars

- Earn credits

- Hack terminals

- Several ways to complete the levels

- Complete challenges for each level

- Unlock wallpapers and customize the look of your dekstop

- Unique and climatic music themes

- A dedicated companion Watch app to hack into different companies to earn credits and xp to upgrade your software.

Note:

Minimum requirements - iPhone5, iPod touch 5G, iPad 2