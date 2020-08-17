Learn Korean by speaking from the start!

"But I can just learn Korean by watching Kpop!?"

Just like if you were learning how to swim, you'd go into a pool instead of watching videos of Michael Phelps swimming. You can't learn Korean by listening to BTS or watching Crash Landing on You! Don't get us wrong, we too love listening to Kpop and watching Kdrama. But if your goal is to ACTUALLY SPEAK Korean, you have to, well - SPEAK! Teuida's first-person POV conversations will get you speaking everyday expressions in real-life scenarios.

3 min > 30 min

We believe that 3 minutes of actual speaking will help you more than 30 minutes watching someone else speak (long lecture videos). Why waste your precious time learning about Korean when you can learn it by speaking it yourself? Our interactive lessons not only get you to speak with the tutors but gives instant feedback on your pronunciation.

Research shows that one of the greates barriers to speaking a language is confidence. After all, what's the point of knowing all the grammar rules and verb conjugations if you can't speak when the moment comes? Teuida helps you overcome fear of speaking by simulating real-life scenarios but without all the social anxiety. (i.e. Our characters won't throw shade at you for mispronouncing!)

What about those other apps?

Most apps out there are vocabulary-building games and will teach you a lot of new words and basic hangul. But if your goal is to actually speak the language, then well let's face it... no amount of matching words with cute pictures will improve your speaking.

What makes TEUIDA different?

Lessons

Essential expressions curated by Koreans

No more weird, awkward phrases (translated by bots) that no Korean people actually use in real life. (Let's be honest, when was the last time you had to say "I am a boy, you are a woman" in real-life?)

Taught by Bilingual Tutors

Our crazy selection of tutors (including KPOP stars like Nancy from MOMOLAND) are fully bilingual tutors who not only speak Korean but understand where you're coming from. They know exactly what to teach you because they've been in your shoes!

AI Pronunciation Analysis

What's the point of repeating sentences aloud if you can't tell whether you're pronouncing it right? Teuida has a convenient voice recognition system that will give instant feedback on your pronunciation.

Conversations

Fun, Interactive Stories

We believe that learning and fun are not mutually exclusive. In fact, learning is most effective when it's fun! You'll find yourself laughing, screaming and at times even cringing with the characters.

Real-life Scenarios

Real-life everyday situations! Everything from ordering a drink at the cafe to talking to your KPOP bias. Okay, that last scenario isn't really an everyday situation. But hey! You never know! ;)

Culture-specific

A wise man once said that "the person who learns language without learning culture risks becoming a fluent fool". We believe understanding culture is the key to learning language. So we hand-selected each scenario to reflect the culture-specific elements of Korea.

So... what are you waiting for? Stop reading and start speaking with Teuida!

Please note you will need a TEUIDA Premium plan in order to access all content and exclusive features.