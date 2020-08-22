The Telugu Movies App has been made with love for true fans of Telugu Movies. The app offers biggest collection of hits Telugu movies.

If you are a die-hard fan of Telugu movies, you must have this app. Enjoy the best movies in HQ and HD quality.

All movies are mind blowing and make us to watch the movies repeatedly.

Disclaimer:

All the content provided in the app is available free on public domains and is owned by its actual owner. This app is just providing way to stream videos and we dont claim right on any videos of the app.