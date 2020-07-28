Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Teenage Chat & Dating for Android

By TeenageChatService Free

Developer's Description

By TeenageChatService

This application offers a free fast, meet up with other teens around the world. Filled with status update features, profile pictures, photo sharing, private chat (instant messaging), chat rooms, poke features, photo browsing, photo albums, and much more!

It's the perfect place for teens to chat! Find a new online friend and perhaps a date. The service was created for teens and made by teenagers.

Designed by teenagers, for teens. The perfect community for teens. It is fully moderated and is very safe. You can share a favourite moment with just a few taps from your dashboard. Upload a photo from your gallery on your mobile, add a comment, others can view the photo, like and comment on it.

Add people as friends and send them a chat message, be alerted when they reply. It's really easy to involve yourself in the chatting world on this social network! Designed by Teenagers, made for teenagers. It's the perfect, teenage chat dating, solution!

This product is designed specifically for making new friends. This service is designed so you can see all activity from all users. (Privacy settings available.)

E-mail verification is NOT required. The community is moderated daily; the moderators are friendly people that are also involved in the community to be your virtual friends online!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now