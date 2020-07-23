Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Taylor Swift Song's (Lyrics) Application contain the best 10 Taylor Swift Music Offline with lyrics in each song and this application can run without need for internet( oflline), for your smartphone,tablet or any device android.
Features :
- Running in the background
- Offline App
- With lyrics
- Free App and Free Music
- Drag and drop in Playlist
- Very easy to use
- The latests and Daily Songs Updated
- it does not allow downloading Music, it offers just a service to listen to music and see lyrics of the songs
Here are the most essential and best Taylor Swift songs over the years :
Taylor Swift : Lover
The Man
You Need To Calm Down
ME!
Only The Young
Look What You Made Me Do
Love Story
Bad Blood
Blank Space
The Archer
Taylor Lovers Let us know of what you think about our App in the reviews and what could be improved for your Music Application ( Taylor swift Song's Plus Lyrics Offline) for android phone and If you like my app, please rate us 5 stars and leave a nice comment, thank you so much Enjoy it ^^