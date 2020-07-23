Taylor Swift Song's (Lyrics) Application contain the best 10 Taylor Swift Music Offline with lyrics in each song and this application can run without need for internet( oflline), for your smartphone,tablet or any device android.

Features :

- Running in the background

- Offline App

- With lyrics

- Free App and Free Music

- Drag and drop in Playlist

- Very easy to use

- The latests and Daily Songs Updated

- it does not allow downloading Music, it offers just a service to listen to music and see lyrics of the songs

Here are the most essential and best Taylor Swift songs over the years :

Taylor Swift : Lover

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

ME!

Only The Young

Look What You Made Me Do

Love Story

Bad Blood

Blank Space

The Archer

Taylor Lovers Let us know of what you think about our App in the reviews and what could be improved for your Music Application ( Taylor swift Song's Plus Lyrics Offline) for android phone and If you like my app, please rate us 5 stars and leave a nice comment, thank you so much Enjoy it ^^