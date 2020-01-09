Learn the most popular forms of Tai Chi in the world from a Grandmaster.

2.5 hours of streaming video lessons.

Learn quickly with 24 easy Tai Chi movements.

Beautiful Tai Chi forms by Grandmaster Liang, Shou-Yu.

Learn martial applications for each of the 24 movements.

Includes a bonus demonstration of the 48 form.

The short forms are based upon Yang-style Tai Chi movements.

Tai Chi Chuan is an ancient internal Chinese martial art which has gained widespread popularity for its many health benefits. Today, most people practice taiji slowly to develop their balance, strength, and vitality, and the martial applications of the art are often ignored.

Also spelled Taijiquan, 'Grand Ultimate Fist' is a highly effective form of combat specializing in short and middle-range fighting.

In China, t'ai chi ch'uan is categorized under the Wudang grouping of Chinese martial arts, which are applied with internal power (jing), using Qi (energy). The history of the basic postures in the Yang form can be traced back through Wudang mountain to Shaolin Temple, developed from a series of movements originating from "Chang Quan" (Long Fist, a reference to the winding Long River, another name for the Yangtze). Around 800 AD, a philosopher named Xu, Xuan-Ping is credited for developing a long Kung Fu of 37 forms, which included these common Tai Chi movements:

Play the Guitar

Single Whip

Step Up to Seven Stars

Jade Lady Works the Shuttles

High Pat on Horse

Phoenix Flaps Its Wings

"Taiji Chang Quan" existed in many variations, and eventually evolved into Taijiquan. Other forms of the same era such as "Heavenly-Inborn Style", "Nine Small Heavens", and "Acquired Kung Fu" also show similarities to what later became Taijiquan. The principles of softness, sticking, adhering, and using the opponent's own momentum against himself were established in these precursory martial styles. Bodhidharma's teaching at the Buddhist Shaolin Temple around 550AD, which detailed the theory of using the mind to lead the Qi to energize the physical body, is widely considered the origin of all Internal Martial Arts, including Tai Chi.

Grandmaster Liang's martial arts ancestry originated five generations ago. He started his traditional Emei kungfu and Qigong training with his grandfather in 1948. Grandmaster Liang then sought out other renowned masters and other styles from Shaolin and Wudang. In the early sixties, Grandmaster Liang began his study and research in the few major styles of Taiji such as Yang, Chen, Sun, and Wu style, Buddhist Esoteric Qigong, and Taoist Qigong. Grandmaster Liang has many times been a gold medalist in Wushu and Taiji competitions held in Sichuan province. Grandmaster Liang lives and teaches in Vancouver, Canada.

