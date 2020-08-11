- this is a TSViewer, so you can only LOOK who is online

- TALKING is not possible with the app

- you have to ADD YOUR SERVER if it is not in the list yet

- the app contains ADS which can be permanently removed for a one-time fee of approx. 2

- the app is INOFFICIAL

Description

TSViewer.com is a TeamSpeak 3 Viewer and a TS3 Server database with additional features as for example Friends management, Server favorites, User Banners and the TSViewer site widget.

See who is online at an TeamSpeak 3 server, add your friends as buddies, add your favorite servers to your favorites. Connect to the TS3 servers from the app (as long as you got the Android TS3 App installed).

This App is a WebApp, that means its basically just an browser that opens the mobile TSViewer.com page. The advantages by using this app versus your regular browser are:

- Page gets loaded without regular desktop ads, thereby it loads faster, gets rendered faster and there is less traffic used

- Page gets displayed without browser addressbar and browser action buttons -> more screen space

The App has advertising integrated at the border bottom of the screen. You can remove this ads permanently with an in-app payment.

An native TSViewer.com app is almost finished as well but has less features than this WebApp. It will maybe come online soon.

Why is the app so big?

The App contains the current Chromium browser so TSViewer.com gets displayed the same and can be used smoothly on all devices (depending on device performance).

Crashes, errors and issues

The App has been tested by me on 5 different devices and also by friends. No issues are currently known. But there will be propably devices and configurations on that the App does crash. Let me know if you have any issues: info@tsviewer.com