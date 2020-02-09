Epic fantasy style, amazing battle scenes, well-designed character images and various skill combinations make this game the best MMORPG you cant miss this year!

4 Advanced Character ClassesWarrior, Sorceress, Cleric, Assassin

Over 80 skills and exclusive character emblems for the most skilful 3DMMORPG builder

3 Factions scenery: Judgement, Lunar, Glory, magnificent town, leisure valley, exquisite landforms, mixing various elements and unique style, its an extreme feast for visual!

Ceaseless War among Guilds. Call out your guild friends to help you if you meet strong foes! You can even gain various rewards and secret gears through fighting together with your guild friends.

Join the fierce Guild vs. Guild battles, Castle Rush battles, and Guild Raids!

Lead the trend with fashionable costume

Express yourself with the wide variety of costumes available in the game. There are hundreds of costumes available, ensuring your style to be one of the kind!

The brand-new marriage system is going to bring you a mix of romance and fashion. You can step onto the red carpet with the one you love in front of your friends and relatives and make your wedding the most unforgettable one!

Warrior, its time to get back to the adventure! SwordandMagic is here!

======Contact Us======

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SNM.Eternal.Love/