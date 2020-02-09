Super Studio is the easiest HD video editor for Android. It only takes 30 seconds to make a beautiful video!

Support jump cut clips, merge video, add subtitles, add video transition effect, add stickers, add background music. Super Studio will help you to create the wonderful little video, 4K video import and HD video output are supported, and export video without watermark!

Features:

No Duration limitsUnlimited length of filming, import/produce/export video are no time limit, free creation

No Watermark Export video without watermark, you can export a clean video

HD VideoSupport 4K video import and HD video export

Free CreationFree to add video, photo, music, subtitle, sticker and more

Jump cut Free-cut any video clip, support for multiple video clips

Mixed MergeMerge videos and photos

Video EditorSupport video clips editing, cropping, segmentation, merging, easy to beautify the video

Video MusicOne click to add background music, easy to get, more style music for your choice

Video SubtitlesAdd personalized subtitles, use subtitles to express your attitude!

Video StickersLots of stickers are available

Add subtitles Create artistic subtitles are available

If you have any feedback, bug reports, suggestions or you can help with the translations, please contact us at superstudioapp@outlook.com.