Stuff is a convenient and minimalistic to do widget that works straight from the homescreen. Add tasks to your to do list in just one click. The most convenient way to manage your to-dos on Android.

FEATURES

Clean & minimalist design so you can focus on your tasks

Adding, editing, and organizing tasks is just one click away

Lightweight & power efficient - Does not run in the background, minimal on system resources

Highly customizable widget - Change the transparency, colors, fonts, and more to match your home screen (Requires an optional in-app purchase to unlock)

Ad-free and privacy focused - Free to use without ads, and respects your privacy. No analytics are collected, and no internet permission is requested, meaning your data never leaves your device

FAQ

Q: Why isn't Auto advance / Auto clear completed tasks working on my device?

A: Some device manufacturers are restricting apps from running background tasks, which breaks these features. Please visit dontkillmyapp.com for instructions on how to fix this issue.

Q: Why doesn't the widget respond when I tap on it?

A: If you are using a Xiaomi device, MIUI is blocking some permissions for the widget to work correctly. Please go into Settings -> Stuff -> Other Permissions, then enable "Display popup windows" for the widget to work correctly.

For non Xiaomi devices, the home screen launcher app you are using may not support widgets correctly, please try using another launcher app instead.