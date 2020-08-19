Join or Sign In

Stop Loss & Target Calculator for Android

By Shubhlaxmi Free

Developer's Description

Stop Loss & Target Calculator will take care of all your stock market-related calculations. Each and every successful trader will put stop loss and Target take profit margins after taking a position in the stock. This task is very tedious while we are observing the share market. This app will accelerate all your calculation while doing trading

Stop Loss Target calculator is a very handy tool while trading. Every successful trader will put stop loss and take profit levels after taking a position in the stock. This discipline helps him to earn money consistently. Manually calculating the stop loss and take profit using a calculator is not helpful as every second will be important in trading.

It also has inbuilt Stock Market Calculators Pivot Point & Risk-Reward CPR Pivot.

Share market calculator is developed in such a way that it will accelerate all your calculation while doing trading.

Key Features:

1. Risk-Reward Calculator

Enter the Stock value

With preset stop loss and target percentages you will get the stop loss and target levels with 1:3 Risk-Reward

You can also input your custom stop loss and target levels to get their respective percentages

2. Stock Average Calculator

3. Pivot Points Calculator

Enter Open, High, Low and Close values

Calculator provides the 3 sets of Support and Resistance levels

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.3

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
