Stop Loss & Target Calculator will take care of all your stock market-related calculations. Each and every successful trader will put stop loss and Target take profit margins after taking a position in the stock. This task is very tedious while we are observing the share market. This app will accelerate all your calculation while doing trading
Stop Loss Target calculator is a very handy tool while trading. Every successful trader will put stop loss and take profit levels after taking a position in the stock. This discipline helps him to earn money consistently. Manually calculating the stop loss and take profit using a calculator is not helpful as every second will be important in trading.
It also has inbuilt Stock Market Calculators Pivot Point & Risk-Reward CPR Pivot.
Share market calculator is developed in such a way that it will accelerate all your calculation while doing trading.
Key Features:
1. Risk-Reward Calculator
Enter the Stock value
With preset stop loss and target percentages you will get the stop loss and target levels with 1:3 Risk-Reward
You can also input your custom stop loss and target levels to get their respective percentages
2. Stock Average Calculator
3. Pivot Points Calculator
Enter Open, High, Low and Close values
Calculator provides the 3 sets of Support and Resistance levels