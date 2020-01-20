X

Starflix - Free Movies & TV Shows for Android

By Teqlogix Solutions Free

-- Access to Unlimited TV shows and movies --

Get the free app as a part of your Starflix membership and you can instantly watch thousands of TV episodes & movies on your mobile device.

Features

Browse - You can Browse a growing selection of thousands of titles, and new episodes that are added regularly.

Search - Search for titles and watch immediately on your phone or on an ever expanding list of supported devices.

Share - Share your favorite shows and movies and tell your friends what you like so Starflix.

How does Starflix work?

Starflix membership gives you access to unlimited TV shows and movies for FREE.

Popular selection of HD TV shows (feel free to binge all you want)

Watch entertainment in your favorite categories and genres like:

Drama Genre

Comedy Genre

Action Genre

Horror Genre

Anime (New Anime, and Next Day!)

Spanish Language (Telenovela)

Korean Movies

...And much, much more from Hollywood, Japan, and Korea!

By clicking INSTALL, you consent to the installation of the Starflix application and any updates or upgrades thereto.

Feel free to reach out to us: info@teqlogix.com

Starflix: http://starflix.teqlogix.com/

What's new in version 2.2

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 168
Downloads Last Week 4
