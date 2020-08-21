Join or Sign In

Spidy: Web Automation Toolkit | Web Crawler for Android

By Spidy. Free

By Spidy.

The number web automation toolkit for Android, this tool is similar to selenium automation, but with a drag and drop programming interface. You don't have to be a programmer to use the tool, every block is design to explain itself.

What can you automate?

You should be able to automate most things you do on the web, such as auto clicking, auto typing, going to URLs and downloading from links.

Create a simple web macros to automate your daily task on the web. For example if you want to download things from lot of anchor tags in a webpage, you can write a simple script to crawl the web page and trigger download on every links.

What's new in version 2.1.5

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 2.1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
