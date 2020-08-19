Discover real scientist in you with Sparklab!

-The next generation chemistry app which provides innovative ways to learn chemistry for free in Augmented and Virtual Realities!

Main features of Sparklab Chemistry

- All tutors visualized!

- Learn chemistry using interactive lessons in AR/VR!

- Interactive chemical experiments in AR/VR!

- Interactive and futuristic Periodic Table in Sparklab chemistry app!

- Chemistry quizzes!

- Informative and interesting videos about Science!

- Monthly online challenges!

- The first chemistry app in AR/VR

All lessons visualized!

-In Sparklab every lesson is visualized, which gives you extra opportunities to understand chemistry better and learn chemistry for free.

Interactive Lessons

-Interactive lessons give you chance to learn new things by practicing. for example when you learn something new about physical and chemical properties teacher gives you directions how to melt ice or how you can oxidize iron, then your mission is to melt ice and oxidize iron by yourself in the laboratory.

Don't have lab access or lab equipment? We can solve that problem with AR/VR

-Using Sparklab chemistry app you can see and learn about amazing experiments that you can do at home and amaze your friends with magic!

The most interesting thing in experiments is that you can make them on your table using our chemistry app and Augmented Reality! which creates beautiful effects! just imagine you can have a flying rocket, elephant toothpaste, volcano and many other things in the house!

We have the most futuristic periodic table ever and you have the chance to use it for your equations!

-Our chemistry app has periodic table with information that you need to solve chemical equations and learn about elements which are included in periodic table! all the information about elements is for free and you can use them anytime, so using Sparklab youll have access to free periodic table!

Interesting videos about Science!

-Want to see the whole story of our universe in 1minute? or want to see how a fire was discovered many years ago? Sparklab chemistry app can provide all of this things for free!

We are open to having partnership with other companies

-What you have to do is to text us on our E-mail or Twitter page!

Want Sparklab chemistry app on your native language?

-Text us and became a volunteer of your country! be the one who will give other people opportunity to learn chemistry in his native language!

At this time our chemistry app provides English and Georgian languages!