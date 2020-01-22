Want to make your phone more special than ever?

Just download our Snake on Screen Live Wallpaper & Launcher Prank app! This Snake on Screen Prank Live Wallpaper & Launcher displays a realistic animation of snake on the screen of your phone. With it, you can play a joke on friends.

Note: If your wallpaper resets to default after reboot, you will need put the app on phone instead of SD card.

Contact us

Feel free to contact us if you have any questions or suggestions: support@amberweather.com