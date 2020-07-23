Make your watch really smart, use a new clever assistant! Download from Google Play for OS Android Smartwatch Bluetooth Notificator and display all notifications from your phone on your smartwatch screen.

How to use

To start connection install Smartwatch Bluetooth Notificator from Google Play on your phone.

Give Access Notifications and Location access permissions

Install Smartwatch Bluetooth Notificator on your Smartwatch as well!

Turn on bluetooth on your Smartwatch

Enable discovering to make your Smartwatch visible

Find from the list the name of your Smarwatch and connect it

Congratulations! Your devices are connected to each other

Download the app absolutely free and enjoy new features

Types of smartwatches

This app will become for you a real find and help, because it is an ideal assistant in managing a variety of android watches, such as fitness&sport watch, samsung watch, galaxy watch, garmin, huawei watch and many others, you just need a Bluetooth connected for smartphone and smartwatch.

Android Wear and Bluetooth synchronization

This app can work with all Android Wear bluetooth watches and with the expansion of bluetooth 5.0 and higher.

Work of your assistant

To make the application work, you just need to download it to your phone and smart watch, open bluetooth/usb bluetooth sync and make synchronization of two devices - watch/smartwatch sync and smartphone sync. You do not need to ask for help with installation or download a lot of apps, because it is very simple and doesnt require special skills This application is like Google, because in it you can find everything you need

New features and help of the best smartwatch

Therefore, this app will be an excellent assistant for you. It will help to control the phone, and it will not be necessary to constantly check it in anticipation of an important letter from work, message or call. Because if you have a watch, then using the application and you will not miss anything important.

Fitness and health bluetooth synchronization smartwatch

Using a fitness, health&sport watch, you can not only monitor your health, but also stink, receive and send messages, smartwatch notifications, change the design of your android watch sync and much more. It is very convenient if you lead an active life, took a toll on health, play sport games, do fitness, drive a bike and dont need to be constantly distracted by the phone.

The main peculiarity of this app from Google Play is the ability to select colors for messages, just imagine, you can choose which response Bluetooth notifications will come to you, you can put your color on each program or messenger sender. Do not be afraid to stand out from the crowd! This is one of the coolest and juiciest apps from Google playMake your watch stylish and unusual using this assistant

Now you can call your friends, colleagues or family using the bluetooth watch, send messages using such us popular apps like Viber, Telegram, WhatsApp or Messenger and all this without breaking away from fitness for health, work, study or other important things.

Also in the settings you can choose which messages you can receive, for example, only from contacts or from some of the apps or from all at the same time.

You have not yet seen such a multifunctional help for your watch!

Using just bluetooth 5.0, you can get a lot of useful options for your watch and android phone. You can control two devices at the same time, using a connect.

The watch can be really different such as Samsung watch, Galaxy watch, Fitness Health&Sport watch or Chinese: Garmin, Huawei watch, no matter, you just need a Bluetooth connected for phone and the best smartwatch connect and this app.

P.S. Dont forget to follow the new updates and apps from Google Play