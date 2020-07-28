Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Shopee 8.8 Brands Festival for Android

By SHOPEE SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By SHOPEE SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED

Explore the best online shopping deals on Shopee's 8.8 Brands Festival 2020! From 26th July to 9th August, enjoy Millions Dollar Brands Discounts on top branded products, subsidised by Shopee! Save more with our Daily RM8 deals across popular categories like Electronics, Health & Beauty, Women & Men's Fashion, Kids Toys & Fashion and more during our time-exclusive Shocking Sale. Plus, we have limited platform-wide 50% Coins Cashback vouchers up for grabs to help you save more on your next purchase during our sale. Not enough? Then Play & Win up to RM88,000 during our daily Shopee Games like Shopee Garden, Shopee Shake and more!

Shopee is the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that offers convenient and seamless shopping to users that are looking to shop anytime, anywhere. With strong payment and logistical support, Shopee is an e-commerce platform and online shopping app that provides all users with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience.

SHOP ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Browse and shop with ease from our comprehensive range of categories, including health & beauty, electronics, fashion, home & living, baby & toys and more

Shop online for quality product deals from official brands on Shopee Mall

Enjoy great savings from our daily Shocking Sale

Enjoy Free Shipping from more than 30,000 selected stores (up to 5KG for West Malaysia and up to 1KG for East Malaysia)

Explore Daily Discover section for tailored product offerings

Earn Shopee Coins on purchases, daily check-in and games to enjoy more savings

SAFE ONLINE ENVIRONMENT

Make informed purchases Scan through seller's ratings and reviews

Risk-free payment - Shopee Guarantee only releases payment upon confirming receipt of order

Strong logistics support - Track your orders from payment to delivery via up-to-date shipping information

SEAMLESS CHECKOUT & SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Experience quick and convenient purchase process with our intuitive interface

Transact with your preferred method - pay with bank transfer or credit card

APP HIGHLIGHTS

Search by category, brand and location

App-exclusive offers and daily deals notifications

Personalised product recommendations

Customer rating and reviews

Earn Shopee Coins with purchase, daily check-in and games

Order tracking

100% protection with Shopee Guarantee

Many more to come

Give us a shout-out - we'd love to hear from you!

Visit our WEBSITE: www.shopee.com.my

Like us on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/ShopeeMY

Follow us on INSTAGRAM : @shopee_my

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.58.20

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2.58.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 45
Downloads Last Week 2
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now