Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Explore the best online shopping deals on Shopee's 8.8 Brands Festival 2020! From 26th July to 9th August, enjoy Millions Dollar Brands Discounts on top branded products, subsidised by Shopee! Save more with our Daily RM8 deals across popular categories like Electronics, Health & Beauty, Women & Men's Fashion, Kids Toys & Fashion and more during our time-exclusive Shocking Sale. Plus, we have limited platform-wide 50% Coins Cashback vouchers up for grabs to help you save more on your next purchase during our sale. Not enough? Then Play & Win up to RM88,000 during our daily Shopee Games like Shopee Garden, Shopee Shake and more!
Shopee is the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that offers convenient and seamless shopping to users that are looking to shop anytime, anywhere. With strong payment and logistical support, Shopee is an e-commerce platform and online shopping app that provides all users with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience.
SHOP ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
Browse and shop with ease from our comprehensive range of categories, including health & beauty, electronics, fashion, home & living, baby & toys and more
Shop online for quality product deals from official brands on Shopee Mall
Enjoy great savings from our daily Shocking Sale
Enjoy Free Shipping from more than 30,000 selected stores (up to 5KG for West Malaysia and up to 1KG for East Malaysia)
Explore Daily Discover section for tailored product offerings
Earn Shopee Coins on purchases, daily check-in and games to enjoy more savings
SAFE ONLINE ENVIRONMENT
Make informed purchases Scan through seller's ratings and reviews
Risk-free payment - Shopee Guarantee only releases payment upon confirming receipt of order
Strong logistics support - Track your orders from payment to delivery via up-to-date shipping information
SEAMLESS CHECKOUT & SECURE PAYMENT METHODS
Experience quick and convenient purchase process with our intuitive interface
Transact with your preferred method - pay with bank transfer or credit card
APP HIGHLIGHTS
Search by category, brand and location
App-exclusive offers and daily deals notifications
Personalised product recommendations
Customer rating and reviews
Earn Shopee Coins with purchase, daily check-in and games
Order tracking
100% protection with Shopee Guarantee
Many more to come
Give us a shout-out - we'd love to hear from you!
Visit our WEBSITE: www.shopee.com.my
Like us on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/ShopeeMY
Follow us on INSTAGRAM : @shopee_my