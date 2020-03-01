Shake flashlight & camera is free, intuitive and easy to use torch and camera app for Android.With Shake flashlight and camera you can turn your flashlight on/off by making two chopping motion and turning on your camera by twisting your wrist twice , all you have to do is turning on the shake detection service from settings and shake for flashlight or twist to use the camera.

-Our app uses the built-in camera LED flash and provides the brightest light as possible just by shaking and using your default camera app to Safely open your camera by twisting .

-For quick access you can click the Shake flashlight & camera notification to open the app.

-No electricity at home , in a dark basement, walking in the dark or looking for something under the bed and other unexpected situations our flashlight always helps you even if your device is locked!.

-Need a quick access to your camera, in a hurry to take a picture just by twisting your device your default camera app will open even if your screen is off or your device is locked

-Note: All pictures taken when you open the camera by our app is handled by your default camera app