Shake Flashlight & Camera for Android

By Qalex Free

Developer's Description

By Qalex

Shake flashlight & camera is free, intuitive and easy to use torch and camera app for Android.With Shake flashlight and camera you can turn your flashlight on/off by making two chopping motion and turning on your camera by twisting your wrist twice , all you have to do is turning on the shake detection service from settings and shake for flashlight or twist to use the camera.

-Our app uses the built-in camera LED flash and provides the brightest light as possible just by shaking and using your default camera app to Safely open your camera by twisting .

-For quick access you can click the Shake flashlight & camera notification to open the app.

-No electricity at home , in a dark basement, walking in the dark or looking for something under the bed and other unexpected situations our flashlight always helps you even if your device is locked!.

-Need a quick access to your camera, in a hurry to take a picture just by twisting your device your default camera app will open even if your screen is off or your device is locked

-Note: All pictures taken when you open the camera by our app is handled by your default camera app

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
