X

Serbian(Latin) Keyboard plugin for Android

By HonsoHanWriting Free

Developer's Description

By HonsoHanWriting

Serbian (Latin) plugin for Multiling O Keyboard. This is not an independent app, please install OKeyboard along with this plugin.

Instruction:

Install this plugin and Multiling O Keyboard.

Run O Keyboard and follow its setup guide.

Slide space bar to switch languages.

Please email if you have any questions.

Wikipedia:

Serbian (Serbian Cyrillic: , Gaj's Latin: srpski, pronounced [srpski]) is the standardized variety of the Serbo-Croatian language mainly used by Serbs.[9][10][11] It is the official language of Serbia and one of the three official languages of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In addition, it is a recognized minority language in Montenegro,[12] Croatia, Macedonia, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Standard Serbian is based on the most widespread dialect of Serbo-Croatian, Shtokavian (more specifically on umadija-Vojvodina and Eastern Herzegovinian dialects[13]), which is also the basis of Standard Croatian, Bosnian, and Montenegrin.[14] The other dialect spoken by Serbs is Torlakian in southeastern Serbia, which is transitional to Macedonian and Bulgarian.

Serbian is practically the only European standard language with complete synchronic digraphia,[15] using both Cyrillic and Latin alphabets; speakers read the two scripts equally[citation needed] well. The Serbian Cyrillic alphabet was devised in 1814 by Serbian linguist Vuk Karadi, who created the alphabet on phonemic principles. The Latin alphabet was designed by Croatian linguist Ljudevit Gaj in 1830.

Photo: Gray Lake by Romain Guy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping