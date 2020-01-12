Serbian (Latin) plugin for Multiling O Keyboard. This is not an independent app, please install OKeyboard along with this plugin.

Instruction:

Install this plugin and Multiling O Keyboard.

Run O Keyboard and follow its setup guide.

Slide space bar to switch languages.

Please email if you have any questions.

Wikipedia:

Serbian (Serbian Cyrillic: , Gaj's Latin: srpski, pronounced [srpski]) is the standardized variety of the Serbo-Croatian language mainly used by Serbs.[9][10][11] It is the official language of Serbia and one of the three official languages of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In addition, it is a recognized minority language in Montenegro,[12] Croatia, Macedonia, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Standard Serbian is based on the most widespread dialect of Serbo-Croatian, Shtokavian (more specifically on umadija-Vojvodina and Eastern Herzegovinian dialects[13]), which is also the basis of Standard Croatian, Bosnian, and Montenegrin.[14] The other dialect spoken by Serbs is Torlakian in southeastern Serbia, which is transitional to Macedonian and Bulgarian.

Serbian is practically the only European standard language with complete synchronic digraphia,[15] using both Cyrillic and Latin alphabets; speakers read the two scripts equally[citation needed] well. The Serbian Cyrillic alphabet was devised in 1814 by Serbian linguist Vuk Karadi, who created the alphabet on phonemic principles. The Latin alphabet was designed by Croatian linguist Ljudevit Gaj in 1830.

Photo: Gray Lake by Romain Guy